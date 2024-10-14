GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a drug bust, heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in Assam, one arrested

One person has been arrested in connection with drug case by the Assam Police's Special Task Force

Published - October 14, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Representational pic. File

Representational pic. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Heroin worth around ₹4 crore was recovered from a truck in the suburbs of the city on Monday, police said. One person has been arrested in this connection by the Assam Police's Special Task Force, they said.

Acting on information received that drugs were being transported from Nagaland to Guwahati, the police launched an operation near Jorabat and intercepted the truck.

During the search of the vehicle, the personnel recovered 45 soap boxes containing 537.2 gm of heroin, valued at over ₹4 crore in the international market, a police officer said.

The drug supplier, who was also driving the truck, has been apprehended, he said.

