IIT-Guwahati student found dead

The B.Tech. Computer Science student from Uttar Pradesh was the third to die unnaturally

Updated - September 09, 2024 05:59 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

A third year B. Tech. Computer Science student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) was found dead inside his hostel room on Monday (September 9, 2024) morning.

Identified as Bimlesh Kumar, the student hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the body of the student was sent for post-mortem and the circumstances surrounding his death were being investigated.

In a statement, IIT-Guwahati authorities mourned the student’s death.

“The well-being of our students is our top priority. We are committed to providing support and resources to help our students navigate the challenges they may face. We encourage our student community to reach out to our support networks,” the institute said.

It said IIT-Guwahati was working closely with the police. “Extended counselling support is available, enabling students to meet with counsellors after class hours if needed. To ensure easy access to mental health resources, QR codes are displayed on hostel room doors, connecting students directly to support contacts,” the statement read.

This was the third unnatural death of a student at IIT-Guwahati this year. A 23-year-old female M. Tech. student, also from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her hostel room on August 9. A 20-year-old first year B. Tech. student from Bihar died similarly in April.

Published - September 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST

