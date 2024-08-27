GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Published - August 27, 2024 02:43 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File.

| Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) said that he would take sides, and won't let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" the Assam.

Mr. Sarma was speaking in the Assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the State in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

Also read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress now a ‘completely’ Muslim party in Assam

When the opposition charged him of being partisan, Mr. Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?" "Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.

Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.

MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.

