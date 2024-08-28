How dare you threaten Assam?: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Mamata Banerjee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) for allegedly threatening the northeastern State with unrest.

He claimed that Ms. Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures.

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show your anger to us,” Mr. Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal Chief Minister.

In the clip, Ms. Banerjee is heard stressing that though Bangladesh and her State share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India.

Alleging that Narendra Modi’s party is trying to fuel the situation in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo is heard saying, “If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected.”

She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, her party’s student wing

“Don’t even try to incite India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language,” Mr. Sarma added.

