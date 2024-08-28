GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How dare you threaten Assam?: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Mamata Banerjee

“If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected,” the West Bengal Chief Minister is heard saying in a video clip shared by the Assam Chief Minister.

Published - August 28, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati on August 28, 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati on August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) for allegedly threatening the northeastern State with unrest.

He claimed that Ms. Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures.

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show your anger to us,” Mr. Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal Chief Minister.

In the clip, Ms. Banerjee is heard stressing that though Bangladesh and her State share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India.

Alleging that Narendra Modi’s party is trying to fuel the situation in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo is heard saying, “If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected.”

She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, her party’s student wing

“Don’t even try to incite India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language,” Mr. Sarma added.

Related Topics

Assam / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.