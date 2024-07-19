Hmar community families want Assam ‘extra-judicial’ killings probed

GUWAHATI

The parents of three Hmar men, killed in an alleged fake encounter in southern Assam’s Cachar district on July 16, lodged a joint police complaint on Friday and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Police claimed the three – Joshua Hmar, Lallungawi Hmar, and Lalbiekkung Hmar – were extremists belonging to an armed Hmar group and were caught on their way toward the Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw. The police also claimed an AK-47 rifle, a single-barrel rifle, and a pistol were recovered along with live ammunition from them.

The trio was later claimed to have been killed after the police personnel came under sudden fire from suspected extremists during a special operation launched in Bhuban Hills. The three were shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where they were declared dead.

Insisting that the three were law-abiding citizens with no criminal backgrounds, the parents said in their complaint at the Lakhipur police station in the Cachar district that the deceased were unarmed and were without “kevlar and helmet” when apprehended, as claimed by the police.

“Another video footage showed how they were taken to an unknown forested area with their hands tied behind viciously. Then, the photograph of their lifeless bodies was seen… on social media,” they said in the complaint, requesting the police to register their complaint as a first information report.

