Hindus not migrating to India, staying in trouble-torn Bangladesh and fighting back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - August 24, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Silchar

Not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (August 24, 2024) claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability.

“Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference here.

He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India’s textile sector.

“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the Chief Minister claimed.

“We have requested our prime minister to impress upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus,” he added.

