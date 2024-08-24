GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hindus not migrating to India, staying in trouble-torn Bangladesh and fighting back: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - August 24, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Silchar

PTI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh. File

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (August 24, 2024) claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability.

“Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference here.

Also Read: Assam Police push back four Bangladesh infiltrators in two separate incidents

He also asserted that Muslims from the neighbouring country were attempting to crossover to seek employment in India’s textile sector.

“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past one month... they are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the Chief Minister claimed.

“We have requested our prime minister to impress upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus,” he added.

Related Topics

Assam / migration / state politics / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.