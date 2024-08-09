ADVERTISEMENT

Himanta Biswa Sarma says some Assam districts have become mini Bangladesh

Published - August 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the fear of action by the State machinery has been saving the minority Hindus in these districts

The Hindu Bureau

“The Hindus are standing in these districts only because people fear action by the police, army, and the courts,” Assam Chief Minister says. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said some districts of the State have turned into “mini Bangladesh” and the minority Hindus there have been safe because of the fear of the State machinery.

“The population of Hindus in Bangladesh has declined from 35% post-India’s independence to 8% today because of religious persecution,” he said while speaking at an event at the Tangara Satra (monastery) in Guwahati.

Will devise new policy to ensure that only those born in Assam get govt. jobs: Chief Minister

“The scenario in some districts of Assam is similar. The Hindus are a mere 12% of the total population in Dhubri and they are at 30-35% in districts such as Barpeta and Morigaon. These districts are like mini Bangladesh,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Hindus are standing in these districts only because people fear action by the police, army, and the courts. Once this fear is gone, Assam — barring the eastern part — will experience what Bangladesh is going through now,” he said.

“This is the bitter truth. The only way to prevent such a scenario from unfolding is for the Hindus of Assam to be in a position to not depend on the government for their safety and security,” the Chief Minister added.

