GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himanta Biswa Sarma says some Assam districts have become mini Bangladesh

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the fear of action by the State machinery has been saving the minority Hindus in these districts

Published - August 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
“The Hindus are standing in these districts only because people fear action by the police, army, and the courts,” Assam Chief Minister says. File

“The Hindus are standing in these districts only because people fear action by the police, army, and the courts,” Assam Chief Minister says. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said some districts of the State have turned into “mini Bangladesh” and the minority Hindus there have been safe because of the fear of the State machinery.

“The population of Hindus in Bangladesh has declined from 35% post-India’s independence to 8% today because of religious persecution,” he said while speaking at an event at the Tangara Satra (monastery) in Guwahati.

Will devise new policy to ensure that only those born in Assam get govt. jobs: Chief Minister

“The scenario in some districts of Assam is similar. The Hindus are a mere 12% of the total population in Dhubri and they are at 30-35% in districts such as Barpeta and Morigaon. These districts are like mini Bangladesh,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Hindus are standing in these districts only because people fear action by the police, army, and the courts. Once this fear is gone, Assam — barring the eastern part — will experience what Bangladesh is going through now,” he said.

“This is the bitter truth. The only way to prevent such a scenario from unfolding is for the Hindus of Assam to be in a position to not depend on the government for their safety and security,” the Chief Minister added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Assam / Guwahati / Bangladesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.