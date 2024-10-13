GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heroin worth ₹4.5 crore seized in Assam; four nabbed

Published - October 13, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
The heroin weighed 548.82 gm recovered from a vehicle at Chewali Beel in Assam.

The heroin weighed 548.82 gm recovered from a vehicle at Chewali Beel in Assam. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Drugs worth nearly ₹4.5 crore have been seized and four persons were arrested from Karimganj district of Assam on Sunday (October 13, 2024),” a senior official said.

According to Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, who led the operation, a vehicle coming from Mizoram was intercepted at the Chewali Beel area after getting a tip-off from a source.

“A thorough search led to the recovery of 548.82 gm (48 soap boxes) of heroin from the secret chamber of the vehicle. We also apprehended four persons in this regard,” he told PTI.

Mr. Das said the vehicle was registered in Mizoram and it was coming from Aizawl, and necessary legal action has been initiated.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly ₹4.5 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

