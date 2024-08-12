ADVERTISEMENT

Grenades, pistol recovered in Assam: DGP

Published - August 12, 2024 11:35 am IST - Guwahati

In a post on X, Assam DGP G.P. Singh said five Chinese-origin hand grenades, five hand-made grenades, one pistol, one revolver, and five detonators were recovered

PTI

“These items were buried during the period when militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland was active,” a top police officer said. | Photo Credit: Photo credit: X/@gpsinghips

Police have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition buried in a village in Assam’s Sonitpur district. “These items were buried during the period when militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was active,” a top police officer said on Monday (August 12, 2024).

"Recovered early this morning from Village Bilasiguri-Batasipur under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur District where they were hidden under earth during NDFB days," the DGP added.

The NDFB was disbanded in 2020 following signing of a peace agreement with the government.

