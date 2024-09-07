ADVERTISEMENT

Global dishes get a local twist at new Assam restaurant

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:42 am IST - GUWAHATI

Guwahati’s newest dining destination has been launched by MasterChef India Season 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia

The Hindu Bureau

MasterChef India Season 7 Chef Nayanjoyti Saikia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

Global dishes have been given a local twist at Guwahati’s newest dining destination.

These include a range of Turkish kebabs with local lime and different kinds of chillies and herbs, many exclusive to the northeast, a tart that is a blend of Assamese flavours and French patisserie, and a spicy paneer bao with Indian spices and Chinese sauces.

Roohani, the restaurant launched on Thursday (September 5, 2024) by Nayanjyoti Saikia, the winner of MasterChef India Season 7, offers these “innovative glocal” dishes and more to “bring the flavours of the world” to the largest urban centre in the region.

Derived from two Sanskrit words, Roohani means “connected with the soul or essence”.

The interiors of the new fine-dine restaurant Roohani in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Our objective is to create an unforgettable dining experience that not only delights the palate but also nourishes the soul, as our name suggests. Roohani promises to take foodies on a spiritual adventure, blending traditional flavours of India and beyond with modern twists,” Mr Saikia said.

He said that he curated the menu to showcase of the richness of local ingredients in popular and exotic dishes across the globe. The kaji nemu (Assam lemon) tart, for instance, features a buttery crust filled with a tangy and sweet filling balanced by coconut ice cream.

“The menu includes dishes I thought I had the scope to play around with my innovations. We are focussing on elevating popular dishes like Turkish kebabs with local flavours,” he said.

“We also have something called Bumble Bee, which is a rich wild honey frozen parfait with crumbly almond sable drizzled honey caramel. We have used our local Roselle flower in the sorbets and syrups,” Mr Saikia said, adding that he chose September 5 for the launch as he was selected for MasterChef India on the same date in 2023.

