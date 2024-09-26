Give ST status to tea tribe community of Assam, Hemant Soren tells Himanta Biswa Sarma

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the tea tribe community. He said despite their contribution to the economy of the northeastern State, 70 lakh members of the community in Assam continue to be marginalised. The community falls under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sarma, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) in-charge for the Jharkhand election, has been attacking the Soren government on the State’s ‘declining’ tribal population.

“It is cause of deep concern that although most of the said tribal groups of the tea tribes are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha – Assam continues to classify them as OBCs. As you know, tea tribes are 70 lakh in numbers and continue to be classified as OBCs. This distinction has significant implications for their access to government benefits and affirmative action programmes,” Mr. Soren said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jharkhand Chief Minister said while OBCs are entitled to reservations in education and employment, STs enjoy “more comprehensive” protection and benefits.

Mr. Soren said he was aware of the “significant challenges” faced by the tea tribes in Assam because a majority of them are indigenous tribes of Jharkhand, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, Oraon and others, whose ancestors migrated in colonial times to work in the tea plantations.

“I strongly feel that they meet the criteria for ST status, including their distinct cultural identity, traditional way of life and vulnerability to exploitation. Despite their vital contribution to Assam’s economy and culture, they continue to be marginalised and denied the benefit and protection afforded to STs,“ Mr. Soren said in the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the four-page letter, he said ST status would help the community preserve its cultural heritage, and promote social and economic empowerment of the members.

In another development, the BJP hit back at Mr. Soren for calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a “rat”. The BJP accused the Jharkhand Chief Minister of “patronising” Bangladeshi infiltrators for votes. On Wednesday, Mr. Soren had accused the BJP and the RSS of attempting to disturb communal harmony in the State.

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri termed the statement “unfortunate” and said the RSS was founded to “awaken the nation with nationalist ideas and to advance its Sanatan culture and traditions”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.