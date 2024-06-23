Give new business ideas, get awarded: North East handloom body announces contest for women

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has offered a basket of prizes for innovative business ideas from women in Assam.

The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024, whose final round is scheduled in August, has been touted as a first-of-its-kind business idea contest for women – students, home-makers, working professionals, and entrepreneurs in business for not more than 3 years – between the age of 18 and 50 years.

“The contest is designed to provide a transformative platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs in Assam,” a spokesperson of the NEHHDC said on June 23.

The contest covers six sectors – handicraft and handloom, health and wellness, information technology and IT-enabled services (including media, entertainment, education, and logistics), agriculture (including floriculture and horticulture), allied and food processing, leisure, tourism and hospitality, and green and sustainable enterprises.

“The finale of the contest, entailing a total prize pool of ₹5 lakh, will be held in Guwahati. Participants can submit their ideas at tejaswini.nehhdc.com and the deadline for submissions is July 5,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from ₹1.5 lakh, ₹1 lakh, and ₹75,000 for the winner, first and second runner-up of the contest, ₹50,000 each will be given to the best innovative idea from a home-maker and woman in technology, and ₹25,000 for the best idea from a student.

Additionally, the top 50 ideas will receive expert mentorship and guidance after the event.

Implemented by NEHHDC and Assam Startup-The Nest, an ecosystem partner, the contest is an initiative of the women’s cell of Assam’s Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department. EOM