The Gauhati High Court has issued notice to the Assam government and the Director General of Police on a writ petition seeking an independent investigation into the alleged “extra-judicial execution” of three Hmar men in Cachar district last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 17, the Assam police identified the three Hmar men as “militants” and said they were first apprehended and then killed in an encounter with other alleged militants near the Bhuban Hills. However, the families of the three men aged between 21 and 35 have alleged that it was a “staged encounter” and also filed a complaint on July 19 with the local police, for registering a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard.

The families then approached the High Court with a petition seeking an independent probe by a senior police officer from outside Assam and the arrest of police officials who apprehended the men, including the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district. The petition also asked that the Government of Assam be directed to pay ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of each of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their petition, the families said that despite “serious apprehensions of foul play” being reported to the authorities in Assam, no action had been initiated so far. It added that “any clarifications or reports” issued by the authorities in Assam cannot be relied upon, including the post-mortem report.

The families added that this “smacks of a deliberate attempt on part of the Assam police and the State government under its Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of concealing the truth and shielding of police personnel involved in the instant offence of murder”.

In their plea to have investigative procedures moved out of Assam, the petitioners said the Assam police “cannot be trusted with evidence” as they are likely to tamper with it or destroy it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeks police report

In its July 24 order, a Bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Soumitra Saikia called for a police report on the case to be submitted before it in a sealed cover. It also directed that the bodies of the three men be kept at the morgue of Silchar Medical College and Hospital till further orders, while noting that the families had been asked to collect the bodies by July 24. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday (July 26).

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Lallungawi Hmar, and 33-year-old Lalbeikkung Hmar — both from Assam’s Fulertoul village, and 35-year-old Joshua Lalrinsang Hmar from Manipur’s Senvon village in Pherzawl district.

Hours after the encounter, Mr. Sarma had posted on social media saying they were killed by the Cachar police. However, in a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Cachar, the police said the men were killed in the crossfire of an encounter that broke out with other alleged militants.

The Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, and several other civil society organisations of the Hmar tribe in Assam and Manipur, have issued strong condemnations over the killings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.