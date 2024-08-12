ADVERTISEMENT

Four Bangladeshis prevented from entering Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published - August 12, 2024 11:15 am IST - Guwahati

"Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border," Himanta Biswa Sarma said

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (August 12, 2024) said police prevented four Bangladeshi nationals from entering India illegally through Karimganj district.

"This morning at 1:30 am, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border," he said in a post on X.

"However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry," Mr. Sarma added.

The CM had earlier said that the situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for the Northeast from two angles, with people likely to enter through the border and the neighbouring country might also again become a hub of insurgents from the region.

He had maintained that the borders are secure with the State government maintaining a strict vigil and, as of now, nobody has been allowed to cross into the country from Bangladesh except those who have valid passport, visa and are bonafide citizens of India.

Director General of Assam Police G.P. Singh had said that a high alert has been issued along the Indo-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the State illegally, with BSF as the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police as the second line.

