GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Bangladeshis prevented from entering Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border," Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Published - August 12, 2024 11:15 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (August 12, 2024) said police prevented four Bangladeshi nationals from entering India illegally through Karimganj district.

"This morning at 1:30 am, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border," he said in a post on X.

"However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry," Mr. Sarma added.

The CM had earlier said that the situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for the Northeast from two angles, with people likely to enter through the border and the neighbouring country might also again become a hub of insurgents from the region.

He had maintained that the borders are secure with the State government maintaining a strict vigil and, as of now, nobody has been allowed to cross into the country from Bangladesh except those who have valid passport, visa and are bonafide citizens of India.

Himanta Biswa Sarma says some Assam districts have become mini Bangladesh

Director General of Assam Police G.P. Singh had said that a high alert has been issued along the Indo-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the State illegally, with BSF as the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police as the second line.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / Assam / India-Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.