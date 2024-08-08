Forest clearance not sought to divert part of Assam wildlife sanctuary, NGT told

GUWAHATIThe Assam government did not seek forest clearance for non-forestry activities allowed in a wildlife sanctuary, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Ministry also advised the NGT to pass orders as it deemed fit in a case related to the encroachment in the 220 sq. km Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Sonitpur district while pointing out that a State government is empowered to take action against unauthorised construction or illegal settlements.

In a counter-affidavit submitted on July 30, the Ministry represented by its scientist Hemen Hazarika said any non-forestry activity on forest land requires the Centre’s approval under Section 2(1)(ii) of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980. But the Ministry’s regional office in Shillong did not receive any proposal seeking forest clearance for such activities in Sonai-Rupai, it was specified.

The counter-affidavit was submitted to the NGT’s Eastern Zone in Kolkata in reply to a petition filed by environmental activist Dilip Nath, who raised concerns about large-scale encroachment in Sonai-Rupai and the adjoining Charduar Reserve Forest.

Five protected areas

On July 15, Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force told the NGT that Sonai-Rupai and Charduar are two of five protected areas in the Nameri National Park and Sonai-Rupai Conservation Landscape under encroachment. The other three are Balipara Reserve Forest, Senglimari Reserve Forest, and Naduar Reserve Forest.

Nameri, bordering Arunachal Pradesh, is also a tiger reserve.

The PCCF said in his affidavit that 68 primary schools were set up in Sonai-Rupai, once the haunt of the rare pygmy hog, and Charduar. Many of these schools are covered by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the Centre’s flagship programme for elementary education.

According to the affidavit, 50,241 hectares out of a total of 73,524.86 hectares across the five protected areas have been under encroachment since the late 1990s, inhabited by more than 3,00,000 people from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and backward classes. The forest area under encroachment works out to 68.74%.

The Forest department claimed it evicted the encroachers from 10,000 hectares of forest land. The uncleared stretches include Satai Hills within the Balipara Reserve Forest, a critical habitat for wildlife covering 6,122 hectares.

The department, however, said removing the 68 schools set up inside Sonai-Rupai and Charduar would “seriously impact the educational growth” of more than 3,000 children studying therein. It said the children, considering their age, should not be disturbed unless the families are rehabilitated out of Sonai-Rupai and Charduar.

