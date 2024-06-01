GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Flood situation remains grim in Assam; more than 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts affected

“Nearly 3.5 lakh people remained affected in Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts,” Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

Published - June 01, 2024 01:21 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
A farmer carries bundles of paddy crops damaged by floodwater following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal, in Hojai on May 31.

A farmer carries bundles of paddy crops damaged by floodwater following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal, in Hojai on May 31. | Photo Credit: ANI

“The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with more than 3.5 lakh people affected across 11 districts,” officials said on June 1. “Road and rail communication in several parts of the State remained disrupted following incessant rain in the aftermath of cyclone ‘Remal’,” they said.

“In worst-hit Cachar district, all educational institutions were closed on June 1 due to the prevailing weather conditions,” an official release said, adding that scheduled semester and compartmental exams will be held as planned.

Cyclone Remal: 31 killed as rain, landslips wreak havoc in northeast

“Nearly 3.5 lakh people remained affected in Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts,” Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated in a release.

Close to 30,000 people have sought refuge in relief camps, with various rescue agencies evacuating those in vulnerable areas.

Cachar district is the worst hit with 1,19,997 people affected, followed by Nagaon (78,756), Hojai (77,030) and Karimganj (52,684). The death toll due to floods, rain and storms in the State since May 28 has touched 12.

Incessant rains have disrupted rail and road communications in Barak Valley and Dima Hasao. Vehicles remain stranded as part of the National Highway in Meghalaya was washed away, severing road communication in Barak Valley with the rest of the State and region. “Several trains have been cancelled or short-terminated,” according to a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson.

“Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has entered Assam and other northeastern States ahead of its scheduled time due to the effect of Cyclone Remal,” according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm has been forecast in different districts of the State.

Related Topics

Assam / Dispur / Guwahati / flood / cyclones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.