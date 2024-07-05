GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flood situation in Assam critical, CM visits Dibrugarh

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in Dibrugarh town, which has been under water and facing severe power shortage for the last eight days

Published - July 05, 2024 05:18 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
People carry cylinder and other essential items as they wade through a flooded area after the water level of the Brahmaputra River rises following incessant rainfall, at Buraburi in Morigaon. File.

People carry cylinder and other essential items as they wade through a flooded area after the water level of the Brahmaputra River rises following incessant rainfall, at Buraburi in Morigaon. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Assam was critical on July 5 with nearly 22 lakh people affected and all major rivers flowing above the danger mark.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in Dibrugarh town, which has been under water and facing severe power shortage for the last eight days.

He visited some areas on foot and interacted with the people.

"We will be engaging experts and the local residents to find a community-driven solution to the problem of inundation in Dibrugarh town," he said.

The town is witnessing waterlogging due to clogged drains, and with the Brahmaputra flowing above the danger level, it was posing more difficulties to drain out the water, officials said.

The locals urged Sarma to restore the power supply, but he said that it had been turned off to ensure that there were no mishaps due to electrocution.

Sarma, however, directed the deputy commissioner to restore the supply by making public announcements so that people are alert.

Nearly 22 lakh people have been affected in 29 districts. The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 62, while three persons are missing.

Among the worst-hit districts are Dhubri where 6,48,806 people are affected, Darrang with 1,90,261 people hit and Cachar with 1,45,926 people affected.

A total of 39,338 affected people have taken shelter in 698 relief camps, while 7,24,322 people have been provided with relief materials.

An alert was issued in Kamrup (Metro) district where the Brahmaputra, Digaru and Kollong rivers were flowing above the danger marks with vast tracts of land inundated.

The Brahmaputra is also flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Subansiri at Badatighat, Burhi Dihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, and Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul are flowing above the danger levels.

The Barak river was flowing above the danger mark at AP Ghat, BP Ghat, Chota Bakra and Fuletrak, while its tributary Dhaleswari was above the red mark in Gharmura, Katakhal in Matizuri and Kushiyara in Karimganj town.

State ministers are also camping in various flood-affected districts.

