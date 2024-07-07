Flood-hit Assam’s death toll reaches 66

Eight people, including two children, died during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in two waves of floods in Assam since May to 66.

The figure excludes the death of an eight-year-old boy in Guwahati, whose body was recovered on Sunday, three days after he was swept away in a storm-water drain. Two more people — a woman and her child — died in a rain-induced landslide near the Assam-Meghalaya boundary on Friday.

An update provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night said the eight people who drowned or were washed away since Saturday evening included three children.

“The authorities in 28 districts remain on high alert as the Brahmaputra, Barak, and other major rivers are flowing above the danger level. They have also been asked to provide adequate relief materials to 53,689 people across 269 relief camps,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

She said more than 22.74 lakh people remain affected, about 33% of them in western Assam’s Dhubri district bordering Bangladesh.

Officials in central-eastern Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said the water level in the 1,307.49 sq. km rhino domain dipped but 15 animals died during the last 24 hours.

So far, 129 animals have died while trying to escape from the flooded park to the safety of the hills across National Highway 715 skirting its southern fringes. This included six rhinos and an otter pup.

The rest of the animals killed were all hog deer, two of them run over by vehicles moving at speeds beyond the maximum limit of 40 k.m. per hour. Of the park’s 233 anti-poaching camps, 68 remain flooded while four others had to be vacated by the forest guards.