Flood-hit Assam’s death toll climbs to 72

Published - July 08, 2024 09:29 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Kaziranga National Park authorities have reported the death of 137 animals so far

The Hindu Bureau

Mayong, Morigaon: 06/07/2024: Villagers travel in country boat to a safe place in Murkata village in flood affected Morigaon district of Assam on Saturday, 06 July 2024. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

GUWAHATI

In receding mode, the floods in Assam claimed six lives on Monday, taking the death toll to 72.

The figure excludes the death of an eight-year-old boy who was swept away in a storm-water drain in Guwahati and a mother and child buried in a landslide on the Assam-Meghalaya border less than a week ago.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of affected districts decreased from 30 on July 6 to 27 on Monday. Still, the floodwaters left two people dead in Dhubri district and one each in Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts.

“More than 18.8 lakh people are still affected across 3,154 villages in flood-hit districts. Altogether, 48,124 of the marooned are currently taking shelter in 245 relief camps,” an ASDMA spokesperson said, adding that crops were affected on 49,014 hectares.

Kamrup: Forest officials try to chase away a wild elephant who came down from a flood-affected area after crossing Brahmputra river, at Barhardia near Hajo in Kamrup district, July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

She said nine major rivers — Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak, and Kushiyara — were flowing above the danger level.

At the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, 137 animals, including rhinos, died in the floods. The number of animals rescued was 99.

Officials said 70 of the park’s 233 camps were still inundated and four others had to be vacated.

BJP’s mismanagement, says Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the extreme devastation caused by the floods in Assam was heartbreaking.

“Sixty plus deaths, 53,000 plus displaced and 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by the BJP’s double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a flood-free Assam,” he said after visiting a relief camp for flood victims in southern Assam’s Barak Valley.

Visit Manipur, listen to people: Rahul Gandhi to PM after meeting victims of violence

Mr. Gandhi said Assam needed a comprehensive and compassionate vision incorporating proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short-term, and a pan-northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long-term.

“I stand with the people of Assam. I am their soldier in Parliament, and I urge the Central government to extend all possible help and support to the state expeditiously,” he added.

