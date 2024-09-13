Five-star hotel groups keen on expanding footprint in Northeast

GUWAHATI

An improving investment climate and a downtrend in extremism are encouraging five-star hotel groups to explore sites beyond three major urban centres in the Northeast.

Guwahati, the commercial and connectivity hub of the region, sports two 5-star facilities and another is under construction. Meghalaya’s capital Shillong has two such luxury hotels while Tripura’s capital Agartala and Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang have one each.

On May 11, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said three luxury hotel projects were being developed in and around the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve although the site of one of these – a 19-acre farmland at Ingle Pathar frequented by elephants – is being opposed by villagers.

“The industry believes the Northeast market is good and the projections are positive. We are keen on adding to our property in Guwahati and setting up a facility each in Shillong and Kaziranga,” said Nathan Andrews, the hospitality business head of DS Group, which runs the Radisson Hotels chain in India.

He was in Guwahati for the launch of the hotel group’s first Meetha retail outlet beyond Maharashtra on September 12. The outlet primarily offers traditional and artisanal sweets that change shape and composition periodically.

“Much of the region beyond Guwahati, Shillong and Kaziranga is also showing promise for investments in high-end hotels but we have to find the right sites,” Mr. Andrews said.

Environment of peace and ease of doing business attract investors to Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Executives of other 5-star hotel groups such as Marriott and Vivanta said the optimism riding the Centre’s ‘Act East policy’ has made the region, Assam specifically, a better business destination compared to a few decades ago when extremism was at a peak.

Most extremist groups barring a few such as the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and Meghalaya’s Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council have either been disbanded or in truce mode. The National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force were the last of such groups to sign a peace accord on September 4.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said an environment of peace and the ease of doing business have been attracting investors to the State. They include the Tata group, which is setting up a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, about 70 km east of Guwahati.

“This plant, Assam’s largest-ever private investment, will be a game-changer for the entire Northeast. Its success will have a multiplier effect on all industries, including hospitality,” he said.

