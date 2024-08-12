ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in Assam’s Kokrajhar as speeding truck hits devotees on way to temple

Published - August 12, 2024 03:56 pm IST - Kokrajhar

Five killed, three critically injured in a tragic accident in Assam’s Kokrajhar district involving a speeding truck and car

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only.

Five persons were killed and three others critically injured when a speeding truck hit devotees and then a car in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday (August 12) morning, police said.

The speeding truck hit the devotees near Mahamaya Temple on National Highway 27 in Kachugaon under Gossaigaon police station in which five persons were killed on the spot and one injured.

The driver fled with the vehicle from the spot and it collided with a car at Bishmuri, critically injuring two others in the car.

The victims have been identified as Sukran Roy (20), Jai Roy (11), Bappi Ghosh (21), Basudev Roy (22), and Naba Ghosh (26), all residents of Hatigarh Village No 1 under Gossaigaon sub-division.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be critical.

Senior police officers have rushed to both the mishap sites and an investigation is underway.

