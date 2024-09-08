Five infiltrators from Bangladesh pushed back by Assam Police: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Five Bangladeshi infiltrators were pushed back by Assam Police in the early hours of Sunday (September 8, 2024), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With the latest instance, 15 infiltrators from the neighbouring country have been sent back to their country this month by police of this northeastern State, as per information shared by Mr. Sarma over the past week.

"The strict vigilance against illegal Bangladeshi nationals continues with @assampolice apprehending and pushing back 5 illegal infiltrators at 0100 hours this morning," the CM posted on X.

“The infiltrators have been identified as Mastabis Rahman, Asma Bibi, Abani Saddar, Lima Saddar, and Sumaya Akhtar,” he added.

“Ten more Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the State police over two days last week while trying to enter India illegally and pushed back,” Mr. Sarma had said on X previously.

He had claimed earlier that around 50 Bangladeshi infiltrators had been identified and sent back till August-end, since the beginning of political unrest in the neighbouring country.

Mr. Sarma said the immigrants were using Assam as a passage to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East following the turmoil in Bangladesh.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G.P. Singh had earlier said.

“The BSF is the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police, as the second line, is also on strict vigil,” the DGP had said.

