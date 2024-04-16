Firing between Assam Rifles, militants in Assam

April 16, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Tinsukia

“An encounter took place between Assam Rifles personnel and suspected militants in Assam’s Tinsukia district on April 16,” a defence source said. “An incident involving suspected militants took place in the morning. We are awaiting details,” he said.

"We are yet to receive inputs from the spot and we can share further details only later," the source said. A police source in Tinsukia said Assam Rifles vehicles were fired upon near Namdang in Margherita. The vehicles were coming from Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh towards Margherita.

Local TV channels showed Army helicopters purportedly reaching the spot of the incident as additional forces were also despatched.

