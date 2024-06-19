Ex Assam NRC coordinator writes to PM Modi, flags anomalies

GUWAHATI

A former State Coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has flagged grave anomalies in the NRC updating exercise that has been paused since August 2019.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18, Hitesh Dev Sarma underscored several errors in the updating process, which he claimed could compromise national security.

Mr. Sarma succeeded Prateek Hajela, an IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, as the State Coordinator after the Supreme Court transferred him to Madhya Pradesh, his home State, in October 2019.

Mr. Hajela was allowed voluntary retirement in August 2023.

Mr. Sarma said he found the NRC updating process full of errors that could “jeopardise the security” of the nation. The discrepancies, he wrote, included the names of lakhs of people who were not original residents of Assam but were incorrectly registered in the updated NRC.

He outlined the verification process of the exercise as particularly alarming. The names of 13,18,639 people were included in the NRC although they did not possess valid documents according to the reports of the issuing authorities, he wrote.

Mr. Sarma alleged that these names were included through a flawed verification process, raising serious questions about the data entry and inclusion criteria. He also accused Mr. Hajela of serious misconduct during his tenure as the State Coordinator.

“Sri Hajela did not allow any quality check of those results by the superior officers in the family tree matching verification process,” Mr. Sarma claimed, alleging the misappropriation of ₹260 crore, partly from the wages of the data entry operators engaged for the updating work.

Requesting corrective measures, he said it took him almost two years to convince the Union Home Ministry that the Assam NRC was faulty and deserved re-verification. He urged the Prime Minister to intervene personally and initiate several actions such as petitioning the Supreme Court for the re-verification of the NRC, asking the Enforcement Directorate to probe the financial irregularities, and letting the National Investigation Agency investigate if foreign funds influenced the inclusion of ineligible names.