Documentary on Ahom warrior Bir Lachit Borphukan on the anvil

State-run broadcaster Prasar Bharati in collaboration with the Assam government’s Cultural Affairs department has proposed to develop a documentary series based on the life of Bir Lachit Borphukan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Assam government and Prasar Bharati on Monday in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Doordarshan Director General Kanchan Prasad. The documentary series will have 52 episodes in Hindi and Assamese. Later, to be broadcasted in DD National and DD Assam along with the proposed OTT platform, it will be dubbed in other languages.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarma said the development marked a significant milestone as the State government for the first time had taken the initiative to produce a documentary in collaboration with Prasar Bharati on Lachit Borphukan. He requested the Prasar Bharati team to be sensitive in the portrayal of Lachit Borphukan’s life.

Lachit Borphukan was a famous general of the Royal Army of Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and halted their expansion under Aurangzeb in the region.

State Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, and DD Kendra (Guwahati) Deputy Director Ankur Lahoty were among those present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.