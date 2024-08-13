ADVERTISEMENT

Documentary on Ahom warrior Bir Lachit Borphukan on the anvil

Published - August 13, 2024 12:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

An MoU was signed between the Assam government and Prasar Bharati in Guwahati; docu series will be telecast in both Hindi and Assamese

The Hindu Bureau

A 125-foot statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan at Lahdoigarh in Jorhat on March 7, 2024.. | Photo Credit: PTI

State-run broadcaster Prasar Bharati in collaboration with the Assam government’s Cultural Affairs department has proposed to develop a documentary series based on the life of Bir Lachit Borphukan.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Assam government and Prasar Bharati on Monday in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Doordarshan Director General Kanchan Prasad. The documentary series will have 52 episodes in Hindi and Assamese. Later, to be broadcasted in DD National and DD Assam along with the proposed OTT platform, it will be dubbed in other languages.

Statue of Valour watches over battle for Ahom pride in Assam’s tea capital, Jorhat

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarma said the development marked a significant milestone as the State government for the first time had taken the initiative to produce a documentary in collaboration with Prasar Bharati on Lachit Borphukan. He requested the Prasar Bharati team to be sensitive in the portrayal of Lachit Borphukan’s life.

Lachit Borphukan was a famous general of the Royal Army of Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and halted their expansion under Aurangzeb in the region.

State Minister of Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, and DD Kendra (Guwahati) Deputy Director Ankur Lahoty were among those present on the occasion.

