"Decision taken to prioritise productivity": Assam CM Sarma after assembly ends practice of two-hour Jumma break

Published - August 30, 2024 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Assembly scraps 2-hour Jumma break to prioritise productivity, marking a historic step towards true secularism

ANI

This practice was introduced by Saadulah’s Muslim League Government in colonial Assam. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Following the decision of Assam Assembly to scrap the rules that facilitated Muslim members, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (August 30, 2024) said that the decision was taken to prioritise the productivity of the assembly.

Calling the decision as historic, CM Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for this decision.

In a social media post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, @AssamAssembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision.”

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

An important milestone to reclaim true secularism in Assam. Assam Assembly on August 30 has ended the practice of a 2-hour adjournment for Jumma Prayers, every Friday (August 30, 2024).

This practice was introduced by Saadulah’s Muslim League Government in colonial Assam. Assam Legislative Assembly today officially amended the rule providing for two-hour break Jumma break, historically observed to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer Fridays (August 30, 2024) prayers.

How dare you threaten Assam?: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Mamata Banerjee

According to the previous rule, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday (August 30, 2024) used to be adjourned at 11 a.m. to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz, but, as per the new rule, the Assembly will conduct its proceedings without any adjournment for religious purposes.

As per the amended rule, the Assam Assembly will commence its proceedings at 9:30 a.m. everyday, including Fridays (August 30, 2024). The order stated that the amendment was done to scrap the colonial practice which aimed at dividing the society on a religious basis. As per the order, the proposal was first presented to the Rules Committee headed by Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assembly, which unanimously agreed to drop this rule.

