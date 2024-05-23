GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Custodial death sparks outrage in Assam’s Lakhimpur

Arsabh Ali was detained in connection with a stolen mobile phone

Published - May 23, 2024 12:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Assam police have suspended the in-charge of a police outpost in northeastern Assam after the custodial death of a 42-year-old man detained in a mobile phone theft case.

Arsabh Ali, a resident of South Chandmari village in the Lakhimpur district, collapsed at the Khelmati police outpost on May 23 morning, hours after his detention in the two-month-old case.

The news of his death sparked outrage with the villagers laying siege on the outpost and pelting stones at the police personnel before the local authorities managed to pacify the crowd.

Locals said the phone was stolen from Bormoria village and the deceased, a barely literate person, happened to purchase it. But the police suggested the man could have been a member of a mobile phone theft gang.

Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the force has taken the death of the detainee seriously. Taking to social media, he announced several immediate actions.

“Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with the night sentry. 2. An independent enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed. 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” he wrote on X.

NHRC and AHRC expand to the National Human Rights Commission and Assam Human Rights Commission.

Related Topics

Assam / law enforcement / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.