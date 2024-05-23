Custodial death sparks outrage in Assam’s Lakhimpur

GUWAHATI

The Assam police have suspended the in-charge of a police outpost in northeastern Assam after the custodial death of a 42-year-old man detained in a mobile phone theft case.

Arsabh Ali, a resident of South Chandmari village in the Lakhimpur district, collapsed at the Khelmati police outpost on May 23 morning, hours after his detention in the two-month-old case.

The news of his death sparked outrage with the villagers laying siege on the outpost and pelting stones at the police personnel before the local authorities managed to pacify the crowd.

Locals said the phone was stolen from Bormoria village and the deceased, a barely literate person, happened to purchase it. But the police suggested the man could have been a member of a mobile phone theft gang.

Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the force has taken the death of the detainee seriously. Taking to social media, he announced several immediate actions.

“Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with the night sentry. 2. An independent enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed. 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” he wrote on X.

NHRC and AHRC expand to the National Human Rights Commission and Assam Human Rights Commission.