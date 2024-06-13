Countering early marriage: Assam girl students to get monthly stipends

GUWAHATI

The Assam government has announced a fiscal scheme for girl students in a bid to prevent them from being married off before they come of age.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the State Cabinet had approved the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina scheme as an “admission assistance” to help increase the enrolment of girls in institutes of higher studies.

According to the scheme, girl students enrolled in Class 11, the first year of a degree course, and the first year of post-graduation in government-run schools, colleges, and universities will be provided with a monthly stipend.

The financial support will be irrespective of the economic status of the girls but the daughters of MLAs and girls studying in private institutions have been excluded from the scheme.

“Meritorious girls eligible for a scooty worth ₹70,000 under an ongoing scheme will also not be eligible for Nijut Moina unless they forego the two-wheeler and opt for the monthly stipend,” Dr. Sarma said.

The monthly stipend for girls enrolled in Class 12, first year of graduation, and post-graduation (B.Ed. included) in the first year will be ₹1,000, ₹1,250, and ₹2,500 for 10 months.

The Chief Minister said the fiscal incentive for girl students was in line with the government’s efforts to stop child marriages in the State. “Hence, married girls will not be beneficiaries of the scheme except for the post-graduation courses. Beneficiaries who drop out or get married while studying up to the degree level will cease to get the stipends,” he said.

The stipend will be transferred to the account of each beneficiary student on the 11th of every month. “The government seeks to take the responsibility of educating the girls by reducing the economic burden on their parents or guardians,” he said.

More than two lakh girls are estimated to benefit from Nijut Moina, which aims to increase the overall gross enrolment ratio beyond Matriculation and help eliminate the social evil of child marriage, the Chief Minister said.

He also announced a one-time grant of ₹10,000 under the Anundoram Borooah Scheme for boys and girls who score more than 75% marks in the Class 12 exams.

