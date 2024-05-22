Congress, three regional parties discuss front for 2026 Assam Assembly election

GUWAHATI

Top leaders of the Assam unit of Congress and three anti-BJP regional parties met Tuesday night for a potential front to contest the 2026 State Assembly election together.

They also discussed the possibility of forming an umbrella organisation of anti-BJP regional parties “to safeguard the regional interests of Assam and its indigenous peoples” and encourage small political parties representing various ethnic communities to join forces.

The leaders included Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, the presidents of Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Asom Jatiya Dal respectively. The three parties are among 15 in the Congress-helmed United Opposition Forum, Assam.

“The meeting was aimed at strengthening the Opposition unity. Among the decisions was to continue our alliance with Congress and contest the 2026 Assam polls together to defeat the BJP and its allies,” Mr. Akhil Gogoi told journalists on Wednesday.

“We have also decided to form an umbrella body of anti-BJP regional forces to safeguard the regional interest of Assam and its indigenous communities. This umbrella organisation will continue after Congress succeeds in forming the government at the Centre and in Assam,” he added.

Mr. Akhil Gogoi claimed that the people of Assam, unhappy with rising unemployment and the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, would puncture the BJP’s overconfidence on June 4 when the Lok Sabha election results are declared.

He said the Congress-led INDIA bloc was expected to win at least six seats and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could be among the BJP heavyweights to be shown the door.

Mr. Sonowal contested eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. Lurinjyoti Gogoi was his main rival.