Congress hits back at Assam CM for accusing party of instigating encroachers evicted from government land

The Assam Congress on Saturday (September 14, 2024) slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for accusing it of instigating the people evicted from a piece of government land on Thursday, leading to the death of two people in police firing.

Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said the Chief Minister ‘lied’ to target him for the violence during the eviction drive in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district’s Sonapur area on September 12. The people evicted were Bengali Muslims.

“I cited information received through an RTI application from the Sonapur revenue circle officer on August 29 that there was no encroachment on any category of government land, including wetlands,” Mr. Saikia said.

“The Chief Minister says notice is not required to be served to people encroaching on government land. This is a violation of the Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court orders saying notice has to be served with sufficient time to people even on government lands,” he said.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for giving a communal colour to the eviction drive by saying the encroachers raised slogans similar to those in Bangladesh. “Whether the issue is of crime or anything else, the Chief Minister has made it a habit to give a communal twist,” he said.

The government claimed the people evicted from the Kachutali area of Sonapur were squatters on land categorised as tribal belts and blocks, which only those belonging to the Scheduled Tribes are authorised to inhabit.

On Friday, the circle officer of the Sonapur Revenue Circle served another notice to another set of people in Kachutali Pathar adjoining the area already cleared from Monday to Thursday. The ‘occupiers’ were given three days’ notice, which practically left them without any time to approach a court.

The notice said that the land from ‘miyadi patta’ number 1 to 202 and ‘eksonia patta’ 1 to 87 are “in unauthorised and illegal possession of the people other than the protected class as per Chapter X of the Assam Land Revenue Regulation, 1886”.

Miyadi patta means permanent land settlement while eksonia patta means annual land settlement.

“This area is not under the tribal belts and blocks and the government has not been acting on our applications for regularisation of our documents for years,” one of the villagers served notice said.

‘Barbaric act’

The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Saturday wrote to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women seeking compensation for those killed in police firing and justice for their families apart from exemplary action against the police personnel for their “inhuman, barbaric act”.

While the government said two people – Jubahir Ali and Haider Ali – were killed in the firing, the AAMSU claimed Toufis Ali was the third person who succumbed to bullet injuries.

“...the administration has evicted them from their homesteads citing that the land is within the tribal belt. It is necessary to mention herein that the local inhabitants of the area sold this lands to the present settlers by executing certain deeds,” AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar and three others said in the memorandum.

They said the evicted included some families whose houses were on regular patta land. The evicted families with children, women, and the elderly stayed in tents as an interim arrangement in the same area where the eviction was carried out as they had nowhere else to go, the AAMSU leaders said.

The union claimed the police, accompanied by some goons, reached the area on September 12 and asked the people to leave within two hours, which resulted in some altercation. The firing ensued and three people, two of them teenagers, were killed, it added.