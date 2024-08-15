‘Bomb-like objects’ recovered in Assam after ULFA(I)’s threat of ‘armed protest’

Security forces in Assam on Thursday (August 15, 2024) recovered ‘bomb-like objects’ from several places in the State, including one near Dispur, the State’s seat of power in Guwahati.

The Assam Police in particular combed the spots where the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) claimed to have planted bombs to register its ‘armed protest’ on Independence Day.

In an emailed statement, the outfit said it had planted bombs in 24 locations across the State but shared the names and the photos of 19 sites. Eight of them were in Guwahati.

The outfit, however, said the bombs did not explode between 6 a.m. and noon due to “technical errors”. It also said the spots where the bombs had been planted were made public keeping people’s safety in mind.

Assam’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said searches were carried out extensively across the State for explosive devices.

“At two places in Guwahati, suspicious articles were found which were opened by bomb disposal squad of police. These articles do not have ignition devices inside though some circuits and batteries are seen. The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination,” he posted on X.

“Similar articles have been seen at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari & Nagaon which have been safely disposed of. In this connection, appropriate lawful investigation has been initiated,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah not to create an atmosphere that will affect the flow of investments into Assam. He said the Tata Group was establishing a semiconductor plant in Assam and the State has been on the road to progress and development after many years.

“Assam has 14 lakh (unemployed) youths who go to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to work as security guards. If Assamese youths do not stay in Assam, with whom will we make Assam independent?” he asked, referring to the ULFA(I)’s quest for sovereignty.

Ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the ULFA(I) and the Myanmar-based Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland called for a total shutdown in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on August 15. In a joint statement, they urged people in these States to abstain from participating in the Independence Day celebrations.