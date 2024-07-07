GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body of 8-year-old Abhinash Sarkar, who fell into stormwater drain in Guwahati on July 4, recovered

The body was identified by his parents at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where it was taken after being retrieved on July 7.

Published - July 07, 2024 12:27 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Search operation underway for an 8-year-old Abhinash who had fallen into an open stormwater drain after slipping from his father’s scooter on July 4. The body was recovered about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area, Guwahati, on July 7, 2024

Search operation underway for an 8-year-old Abhinash who had fallen into an open stormwater drain after slipping from his father’s scooter on July 4. The body was recovered about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area, Guwahati, on July 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The body of an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on July 4, was recovered about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area of Guwahati, police said.

The body was identified by his parents at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where it was taken after being retrieved on July 7.

A police officer said that the body was recovered by rescue agencies in Rajgarh area, more than four km downstream from hilly Jyotinagar, where the boy had fallen into the drain.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the accident site to oversee the ongoing rescue operations of an 8-year-old child who is missing in the ongoing flood situation, at West Jyotinagar, in Guwahati on July 6, 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the accident site to oversee the ongoing rescue operations of an 8-year-old child who is missing in the ongoing flood situation, at West Jyotinagar, in Guwahati on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The parents initially identified the body on basis of photographs shared with them, and later physically verified it at the GMCH morgue.

Abhinash Sarkar had slipped from his father's scooter and fell into the open drain on Thursday evening, as they were returning home amid heavy downpour.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF and SDRF, had launched a search operation, pressing into action different machinery and sniffer dogs.

SDRF and NDRF personnel with a sniffer dog conduct a search operation in the stormwater drain, at Jyoti Nagar in Guwahati on July 6, 2024.

SDRF and NDRF personnel with a sniffer dog conduct a search operation in the stormwater drain, at Jyoti Nagar in Guwahati on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Abhinash's father had also carried out a search operation by himself, wading through the drain, slush and garbage with a stick in his hand for the last three days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the search site on July 6, and consoled the family, assuring all measures to find the missing boy.

Mr. Sarma condoled the death of the boy.

     

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences to Shri Hiralal Sarkar and family on their tragic loss. HCM also thanked the NDRF, SDRF, Assam Police and District authorities for their search efforts," the CMO tweeted.

Assam / rains

