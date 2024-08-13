ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to form new extremist group foiled in Assam

Published - August 13, 2024 06:17 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Police searching for people behind ‘brainwashing’ 20 youth who acquired firearms and grenades

The Hindu Bureau

Picture of the weapons recovered. | Photo Credit: X/@gpsinghips

GUWAHATI

The Assam Police have foiled a bid to float a new extremist group in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), once troubled by insurgency.

The State’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) lauded the Kokrajhar police for bringing out a group of 20 youth from the jungles along the district’s boundary with Chirang.

“They had been trying to form a new militant group for the last three to four months. They listened to reason and handed over their weapons,” Mr. Singh said.

The weapons recovered included six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazines, and five high-explosive grenades apart from assorted ammunition.

“We are interrogating the youth to get to the people behind brainwashing them to form an armed group,” a Kokrajhar district police officer said.

The BTR, straddling five districts, had been witness to decades of extremism that claimed scores of lives. The Bodoland Liberation Tigers was the first of the major groups that was disbanded in 2003 while all factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland — it was born as the Bodo Security Force in October 1986 — were disbanded following the Bodo Accord in January 2020.

“Many of our people gave their lives for the reign of peace today. We are trying to provide good governance to keep it this way,” Pramod Boro, chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council said.

