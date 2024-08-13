GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bid to form new extremist group foiled in Assam

Police searching for people behind ‘brainwashing’ 20 youth who acquired firearms and grenades

Published - August 13, 2024 06:17 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Picture of the weapons recovered.

Picture of the weapons recovered. | Photo Credit: X/@gpsinghips

GUWAHATI

The Assam Police have foiled a bid to float a new extremist group in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), once troubled by insurgency.

The State’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) lauded the Kokrajhar police for bringing out a group of 20 youth from the jungles along the district’s boundary with Chirang.

“They had been trying to form a new militant group for the last three to four months. They listened to reason and handed over their weapons,” Mr. Singh said.

The weapons recovered included six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazines, and five high-explosive grenades apart from assorted ammunition.

“We are interrogating the youth to get to the people behind brainwashing them to form an armed group,” a Kokrajhar district police officer said.

The BTR, straddling five districts, had been witness to decades of extremism that claimed scores of lives. The Bodoland Liberation Tigers was the first of the major groups that was disbanded in 2003 while all factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland — it was born as the Bodo Security Force in October 1986 — were disbanded following the Bodo Accord in January 2020.

“Many of our people gave their lives for the reign of peace today. We are trying to provide good governance to keep it this way,” Pramod Boro, chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council said.

Related Topics

Assam / terrorism (crime) / act of terror

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.