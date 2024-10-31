ADVERTISEMENT

Banned Yaba tablets worth ₹10 crore seized in Assam, two held

Published - October 31, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Diphu

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as these contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act

PTI

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

Two persons from Manipur were arrested after Yaba tablets, a narcotics substance, valued at ₹10 crore, were recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

The arrests and recovery were made during a routine checking exercise in Dillai Tiniali area on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) evening.

"Our team searched a vehicle and recovered 25 bundles of Yaba tablets kept in a hidden chamber," the official said.

The bundles comprise 50,000 tablets, which are valued at approximately ₹10 crore, he said.

A couple from Manipur, who was in the vehicle, was arrested, he added.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as these contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

