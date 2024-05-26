ADVERTISEMENT

At least 3 workers feared dead in Assam rat-hole coal mine

Published - May 26, 2024 03:53 pm IST - GUWAHATI

They were trapped inside following a landslide in Tinsukia district’s Patkai Hills, along Assam’s border with Arunachal Pradesh; in January, six miners had died in a methane gas explosion in the same hazardous coal belt

The Hindu Bureau

Eyewitnesses said that four people were working inside the mine at the time of the incident. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Three miners, one of them from Bhojpur in Nepal, were feared dead inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine after a landslide struck the Patkai Hills in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district around midnight on May 25.

The mishap happened in the Tikak colliery between Bor Golai and Namdang in the Ledo area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received a report that three workers are missing from the area. Necessary action is being taken,” Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnil Paul said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rescue efforts

Eyewitnesses said that four people were working inside the mine at the time of the incident. While three were inside a narrow tunnel, extracting coal, the fourth was engaged in taking the coal out of the mine.

The missing workers were identified as Dawa Sherpa from Nepal, and John and Phinal from Meghalaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police and officials of the North Eastern Coalfields, who reached the spot, said that efforts were underway to rescue the trapped miners if they were alive, or to retrieve their bodies.

Hazardous mines

At least half a dozen people have died in the hazardous mines that run along Assam’s border with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. This is the second mishap in this coal belt since January 25, when six miners died in a methane gas explosion inside a mine at Ruchayan village in Nagaland’s Wokha district.

The mines in this belt are a combination of open-cast and rat holes, depending on the terrain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam / mining

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US