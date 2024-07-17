Assembly bypoll blues for Congress allies in Assam

GUWAHATI

The Congress decision to contest the byelections in all five seats in Assam has annoyed the constituents of the opposition bloc.

The Congress-led United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) currently has 16 members. Three others – All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People’s Front, and Janata Dal (United) – left the bloc after the 2021 Assembly election.

“If Congress contests the upcoming byelections in the State alone, it will be a historic mistake,” Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi said at a programme in western Assam’s Bongaigaon.

“The Raijor Dal will give a suitable response if Congress tends to be arrogant after receiving a little support from the people because of the unity of the Opposition bloc in the last Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Other UOFA members such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad and CPI (Marxist) have sought greater coordination and cooperation among the constituents of the Opposition bloc.

Byelections were necessitated in Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Sidli Assembly constituents after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha in the three-phase elections from April 19 to May 7.

Mr. Gogoi’s warning followed Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah’s announcement on July 16 that the party would contest the byelection in all five seats. “We will constitute five teams of senior leaders who will reach out to the people for the byelections,” he said.

