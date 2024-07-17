GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly bypoll blues for Congress allies in Assam

The constituents of the Opposition bloc have resented the grand old party’s decision to contest all five seats vacated by winners of the Lok Sabha election

Published - July 17, 2024 10:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi after winning the Lok Sabha elections, in Sivasagar, on June 04, 2024.

Congress leader and candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi after winning the Lok Sabha elections, in Sivasagar, on June 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

The Congress decision to contest the byelections in all five seats in Assam has annoyed the constituents of the opposition bloc.

The Congress-led United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) currently has 16 members. Three others – All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People’s Front, and Janata Dal (United) – left the bloc after the 2021 Assembly election.

Congress, three regional parties discuss front for 2026 Assam Assembly election

“If Congress contests the upcoming byelections in the State alone, it will be a historic mistake,” Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi said at a programme in western Assam’s Bongaigaon.

“The Raijor Dal will give a suitable response if Congress tends to be arrogant after receiving a little support from the people because of the unity of the Opposition bloc in the last Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Other UOFA members such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad and CPI (Marxist) have sought greater coordination and cooperation among the constituents of the Opposition bloc.

Anti-party activities during Lok Sabha polls: Assam Congress to review complaints

Byelections were necessitated in Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Sidli Assembly constituents after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha in the three-phase elections from April 19 to May 7.

Mr. Gogoi’s warning followed Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah’s announcement on July 16 that the party would contest the byelection in all five seats. “We will constitute five teams of senior leaders who will reach out to the people for the byelections,” he said.

