Assam’s Kaziranga National Park collects highest revenue in its 50-year history

The Kaziranga National Park in Assam has collected the highest revenue in its 50-year history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of visitors to the park, famous for the one-horned rhino, has also broken an all time record in the 2023-24 tourism year.

The total number of tourists visiting Kaziranga in the current tourism year is 3,27,493 of whom 13,919 were foreign visitors. The revenue collected by the park authorities from tourists was ₹8.8 crore.

Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park Arun Vignesh said the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two Presidents and the King of Bhutan helped popularise Kaziranga.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.