Assam’s Kaziranga National Park collects highest revenue in its 50-year history

The Kaziranga National Park in Assam has collected the highest revenue in its 50-year history.

The number of visitors to the park, famous for the one-horned rhino, has also broken an all time record in the 2023-24 tourism year.

The total number of tourists visiting Kaziranga in the current tourism year is 3,27,493 of whom 13,919 were foreign visitors. The revenue collected by the park authorities from tourists was ₹8.8 crore.

Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park Arun Vignes said the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two Presidents and the King of Bhutan helped popularise Kaziranga.