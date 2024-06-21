GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam’s flood situation remains grim; more than four lakh affected

Several major rivers, including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level as per reports till June 20.

Published - June 21, 2024 11:51 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
State Disaster Response Force personnel rescue people from the flooded street following torrential rains, at Rukmini Gaon, in Guwahati.

State Disaster Response Force personnel rescue people from the flooded street following torrential rains, at Rukmini Gaon, in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: ANI

“The flood situation in Assam remained grim on June 21 with more than four lakh people reeling under the deluge in several districts,” officials said.

“More than four lakh people in 19 districts – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri – continued to reel under floodwater,” the officials said.

‘School in a box’ for children in Assam flood relief camps

The State has been receiving incessant rainfall over the past few days, leading to the deluge. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in most parts of Assam, and thunderstorms and lightning, along with downpours have also been forecast in isolated places in the State for the next couple of days.

“Karimganj was the worst hit by the flood with more than 2.5 lakh people affected, followed by Darrang and Tamulpur,” the official added. The death toll in this year’s floods, landslides and storms has reached 36. More than 100 relief camps have been opened, with more than 14,000 affected people taking shelter.

“Several embankments, roads and bridges have been damaged by floodwater in the affected districts,” the officials said.

