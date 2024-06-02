GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Assam to set up new IIM Kamrup after Centre’s nod, IIM-Ahmedabad to mentor

Guwahati becomes one of the few cities to now house an IIT, AIIMS, National Law University, and now IIM, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Published - June 02, 2024 04:02 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
With IIM-Ahmedabad to be the mentor institute, it has been asked to initiate the preparation of a detailed project report, in consultation with the Higher Education Department and the Assam government.

The Centre has approved an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Assam, and it would come up near Guwahati, making it among the few cities in the country housing top educational institutions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 2.

He said the State government had been pursuing the matter with the Centre for last 18 months, and the new institute will be a "game changer" for higher education in the State.

"Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat'l Law Univ & now IIM," Mr. Sarma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the State government had presented its case before Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Ministry, besides writing to PM Modi.

Mr. Sarma said the State government has offered land and logistical support for the new institute, which will be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad.

"This will be game changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations," he said.

"As evident from the letters, the swift transformation from idea to execution illustrates the power of a Double Engine government," he added, sharing the letters written by him to Modi and Pradhan, and another from the Education Ministry.

As per the letter written by Joint Secretary in the Education Ministry PK Banerjee to the director of IIM-Ahmedabad, the new institute will come up on a plot of land measuring 76.8332 hectares at Marabhita in Kamrup district near Guwahati.

With IIM-Ahmedabad to be the mentor institute, it has been asked to initiate the preparation of a detailed project report, in consultation with the Higher Education Department and the Assam government, and submit it to the Education Ministry for further necessary action.

