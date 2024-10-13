ADVERTISEMENT

Assam to celebrate Classical Language status for Assamese with week-long programme in November: CM Himanta Sarma

Published - October 13, 2024 01:36 pm IST - Guwahati

The Union Cabinet had on October 3 approved conferring the status of Classical Language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali languages

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam will celebrate recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language with a week-long programme during the first half of November, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

"To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from 3rd to 9th November 2024," Mr. Sarma said in a post on X.

Ahead of poll, credit war breaks out in Maharashtra over classical language status to Marathi

During the period, universities, schools and civil society organisations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD, he said.

"The people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage," the CM said.

The State Cabinet had on October 8 adopted a resolution on behalf of the Government of Assam and extended its gratitude to PM Modi over granting Classical Language status to Assamese.

Related Topics

India / Assam

