GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam to celebrate Classical Language status for Assamese with week-long programme in November: CM Himanta Sarma

The Union Cabinet had on October 3 approved conferring the status of Classical Language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali languages

Published - October 13, 2024 01:36 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam will celebrate recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language with a week-long programme during the first half of November, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

The Union Cabinet had on October 3 approved conferring the status of Classical Language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali languages.

"To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe 'Bhasa Gaurob Saptah' from 3rd to 9th November 2024," Mr. Sarma said in a post on X.

Ahead of poll, credit war breaks out in Maharashtra over classical language status to Marathi

During the period, universities, schools and civil society organisations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD, he said.

"The people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage," the CM said.

The State Cabinet had on October 8 adopted a resolution on behalf of the Government of Assam and extended its gratitude to PM Modi over granting Classical Language status to Assamese.

Published - October 13, 2024 01:36 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Assam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.