Assam seeing several rivers flowing above danger level: CWC

Several rivers in Assam continue to flow above the danger level amid incessant rain, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The commission's latest bulletin highlights critical water levels at various monitoring sites, indicating severe and above-normal flood situations.

Three sites in Assam have severe flood situation where the water level is touching or exceeding the danger level but below the highest flood mark, while three sites have above-normal flood situation, according to the bulletin.

The CWC said more than 39,000 people displaced by flood are taking shelter in 193 relief camps in different districts. Another 82 relief distribution centres are also operational.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and local administration, while medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas.

Damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges and other property, has been reported from different districts.

According to CWC's bulletin, the Buridehing River continues to flow above the normal situation, registering a water level of 133.54 metres as of 11 am on Monday. This level indicates a potential risk to nearby areas, although it remains below the danger threshold, the commission said.

River Jiabharali at NT Road Crossing Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur District also remains in an above-normal flood situation, with a current water level of 77.30 metres, it added.

River Kopili in Marigaon and Nagaon districts is experiencing a severe flood situation at two locations.

At Dharamtul in Marigaon, the river is flowing at 56.42 metres, which is 0.42 metres above the danger level, with a rising trend noted. At Kampur in Nagaon, the water level is at 61.04 metres, 0.54 metres above the danger level, with a steady trend observed.

River Kushiyara at Karimganj is also in a severe flood situation, flowing at 15.53 metres, 0.59 metres above the danger level. However, a falling trend provided some relief, though the situation remains critical.

In Dharamtul, the Kopili River has reached 56.43 metres and is maintaining a steady trend. In Kampur, the river's level is 61.13 metres with a steady trend. The Kushiyara River at Karimganj shows a level of 15.48 metres and is falling.

Other rivers in Assam are also being monitored closely.

The Brahmaputra at Dibrugarh and Neamatighat in Jorhat, and the Barak at Annapurna Ghat and Badarpur Ghat, are witnessing above-normal flood situations but are currently not exceeding danger levels.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin on Sunday night said 5,35,246 people in 13 districts continued to remain affected by the flood.

The number of affected people was 6,01,642 in 10 districts on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in Cachar and one in Nagaon, taking the toll in flood and storm since May 28 to 18.

