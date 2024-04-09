GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam restaurant chain throws pre-Bihu party for delivery partners

A start-up by a group of engineering students, Fat Belly has been honouring delivery workers for five years now

April 09, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam restaurant chain throws pre-Bihu party for delivery partners.

Assam restaurant chain throws pre-Bihu party for delivery partners. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

Arup Kalita can hardly afford a meal at most of the restaurants in Guwahati he takes orders from to deliver food to the homes of clients.

On Tuesday, he was among a hundred food delivery partners treated to a party by an Assam restaurant chain ahead of Rongali or Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year festival.

“I have not come across such a restaurant or eatery that honours people like us and treats us to a sumptuous meal,” he said after his first such experience at Fat Belly, a start-up by a group of engineering students.

The feeling has been the same for Pradip Das, another delivery partner who has been an honoured guest at one of the outlets of the restaurant chain in Guwahati for five years now.

According to Parixit Bhattacharjee, one of the engineer-turned-entrepreneurs behind the birth of the chain in 2017, welcoming the “indispensable” delivery partners with a bihuwan (specially woven festive scarf) and letting them relish to their heart’s content once a year before Bohag Bihu was an appreciation of their service.

Assam restaurant chain throws pre-Bihu party for delivery partners.

Assam restaurant chain throws pre-Bihu party for delivery partners. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“For five years now, we have been setting aside a special day to celebrate Bihu with our invaluable delivery partners. On this occasion, we treat them to a complimentary meal as a token of appreciation for their tireless efforts. Rain or shine, they traverse the cityscape, ensuring our customers receive their orders promptly, often braving challenging conditions,” he said.

Fat Belly co-owner Dhiraj Kumar Deka said delivery partners play a vital role in today’s bustling food and beverage market, especially in the quick-service restaurant realm. “These unsung heroes, regardless of the brands they represent, deserve special treatment for their service,” he added.

Aditya Bhattacharjee, Palash Deka, Ankur Ch. Boro and Navonil Goswami are the other partners of the chain, which now has 10 outlets in Guwahati, Jorhat, and Tinsukia.

Apart from offering a range of culinary treats, including oriental dishes, Fat Belly is known for more than a hundred varieties of momos or dumplings.

Assam / festivals

